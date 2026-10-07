Cadeler Wraps Up Turbine Installation Job at Poland’s First Offshore Wind Farm

Danish contractor Cadeler has completed installation of all 76 wind turbines at the 1.2 GW Baltic Power project, Poland's first offshore wind farm, using its jack-up vessels Wind Osprey and Wind Mover.

The completion of the turbine campaign moves Baltic Power into the final stages of preparation for full commissioning and operation after the project delivered first power to Poland's national grid in July 2026.

Cadeler installed 76 Vestas V236-15 MW turbines at the Baltic Sea project. Each turbine has a total height of more than 260 meters and a swept area exceeding 43,700 square meters.

Baltic Power is a joint venture between Polish energy group ORLEN and Canadian developer Northland Power.

“We are pleased to have completed the installation of all 76 turbines at Baltic Power – Poland’s first offshore wind farm. This is an important milestone for the project and for the development of offshore wind in Poland. Projects of this scale require highly capable vessels, experienced teams and close collaboration across the project.

“We are proud to have supported our client in reaching this milestone and look forward to building on our partnerships in Poland as the country's offshore wind industry continues to develop,” said Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler’s CEO.

Once fully operational, Baltic Power is expected to generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually, enough to supply more than 1.5 million Polish households and equivalent to about 3% of the country's current electricity demand.