Cadeler’s WTIV Newbuild Arrives to Rotterdam Ahead of Maiden Job

Cadeler’s newbuild offshore wind installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Peak, designed to be able to transport and install up to seven complete 15 MW offshore wind turbine sets per load, has arrived to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, ahead of its first deployment.

The P-class vessel arrived to Rotterdam after 73-day long journey from Cosco Shipyard in Qidong, China.

The vessel has sailed more than 14,000 nautical miles with stops in Singapore, Cape Town, Las Palmas and now, Rotterdam.

Wind Peak WTIV is engineered to operate at some of the most challenging offshore installations worldwide.

With an unrivalled loading and installation capacity, and boasting the most advanced technology, Wind Peak is designed to handle some of the largest wind turbine components in the industry.

It can transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets or five sets of 20+ MW turbines per load.

This means that fewer trips are needed for each project, accelerating installation speed, and minimizing carbon footprint.

In 2025, Cadeler is set to receive the second P-Class vessel named Wind Pace.

The cyber-secure vessels have a deck space of 5,600 m2, a payload of over 17,600 tons and main crane capacity of above 2,500 tons at 53 meters. They are able accommodate 130 people.