Cadmatic Expands US Presence With Local Specialists

Marine design software company Cadmatic is expanding its US presence by hiring more local specialists to serve its rapidly growing customer base in the key US shipbuilding market.

With demand driven by fleet renewal, naval procurement programs, and capacity investment, American shipyards are looking for tools that reduce manual workload, improve production planning accuracy, and keep complex projects on schedule. Cadmatic's portfolio addresses each of these directly.

The company is building on its existing presence in Vancouver, Canada, where Cadmatic has supported customers across the region for a number of years, notably Seaspan Shipyards. The first wave of recruitment kicked off in July 2026 for Cadmatic Hull and Cadmatic Outfitting Applications Specialists and Technical Account Managers to serve Cadmatic’s growing customer base in the Americas.

Seaspan Shipyards implemented Cadmatic's assembly planning toolset as part of a wider push to automate production workflows. Seventy-five percent of manual planning effort was eliminated, with planners able to redirect their time toward reviewing and optimizing output rather than building plans from scratch.

Beyond assembly planning, Cadmatic brings capabilities in hull design, outfitting, and digital access to 3D model data across a project's supply chain. Cadmatic is also investing in AI for marine design and production in close collaboration with shipyard customers, with capabilities running inside the customer's own controlled environment rather than depending on external cloud services. For yards working on naval or otherwise sensitive programs, data control is a key principle.

Cadmatic serves shipyards at various stages of digital maturity, from yards taking their first steps toward model-based workflows to established design teams running complex multi-discipline projects. The Cadmatic One License model gives customers the flexibility to access the tools they need without the constraints of per-seat licensing, a commercial structure that has resonated strongly with yards managing variable project volumes.