Californian Container Terminal Operator Orders Liebherr STS Cranes

TraPac Oakland, a container terminal operator in California, has selected Liebherr for the supply of two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, marking the company’s first shipment to United States’ West Coast.

The cranes boast a 66-meter (216-foot) outreach, a 53-meter (173.83-foot) lift height, and a span of 30.48 meters (100 feet).

With a lifting capacity of 66 long tonnes in twin-lift mode, they have been designed for high-capacity handling, making them suitable for servicing the world’s largest container vessels.

“We are delighted to partner with TraPac Oakland and bring Liebherr’s innovative crane technology to the U.S. West Coast. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to providing world-class container handling solutions tailored to the needs of terminal operators globally.

“We also thank our colleagues at Liebherr USA for their continued contributions to customers across the U.S., from coast to coast,” said Declan O’Sullivan, General Manager – Sales at Liebherr Container Cranes.

The cranes are equipped with advanced technology and semi-automation systems. Together with the latest anti-collision systems, these technologies ensure operational visibility, safety, and precision in terminal operations.

TraPac’s investment in new Liebherr cranes is part of a larger program to modernize and expand its Oakland terminal. Following a $67 million expansion in recent years, that nearly doubled the terminal’s size, the new cranes will support increased cargo volumes and larger vessels while enhancing operational flexibility and berth productivity.

“This partnership marks the next exciting milestone for TraPac Oakland as we continue our journey of upgrading our service levels and exceeding customer expectations. Liebherr’s cranes, known for their exceptional quality, and innovative design, will be instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and capability of our terminal.,” added Cameron Thorpe, TraPac CEO.