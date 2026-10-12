Cameroon, Georgia Receive FMS for Metal Shark Patrol Boats

Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark has been awarded two U.S. Coast Guard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts to produce patrol boats for the maritime forces of Cameroon and the Republic of Georgia. Each contract includes a Metal Shark 38 Defiant patrol boat, transport trailer, spare-parts package, and operator training. The vessels will be constructed at Metal Shark's production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana.

The welded-aluminum 38 Defiant is a military and law-enforcement patrol platform designed to support coastal patrol, maritime interdiction, port security, search and rescue, and other security missions. Metal Shark's 38 Defiant platform is operated by U.S. partner nations across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

The vessel combines high-speed performance and maneuverability with Metal Shark's Defiant-series pilothouse, which provides enhanced visibility and all-weather crew protection. The adaptable platform may be configured with multiple propulsion arrangements and mission-specific equipment to meet a broad range of mission profiles.

Through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program, the vessels and associated support packages will help Cameroon and Georgia strengthen their maritime law-enforcement capabilities, protect territorial waters and critical infrastructure, and respond more effectively to evolving regional security challenges.