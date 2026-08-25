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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Canada Invests $7.95m for Six New Icebreakers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 25, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Denis Comeau

© Adobe Stock/Denis Comeau

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday the federal government would invest more than C$11 billion ($7.95 billion) to build six new icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Speaking in Levis, Quebec, Carney said the ships would be built by Quebec shipbuilder Chantier Davie and would replace the Coast Guard's aging heavy and medium icebreakers.

After Russia, Canada has the world's second-largest fleet of icebreakers, which routinely escort U.S. ships heading to the Arctic. Carney has previously pledged to ensure Canada has the ability to protect its vast Arctic without relying on any other country.

($1 = 1.3832 Canadian dollars)

(Reuters)

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