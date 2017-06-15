Marine Link
Havyard Bags Canadian Trawler Order

June 15, 2017

(Image: Havyard Ship Technology)

Havyard Ship Technology said it has signed a letter of intent with the Canadian shipping company Baffin Fisheries for the design and construction of an arctic stern trawler.

 
The vessel, a Havyard 554, is designed by Havyard Design & Solutions in close cooperation with the customer, and is 17 meters wide and 74.5 meters long.
 
The parties intend to enter into an effective contract within August 2017, with a scheduled delivery date for the vessel in April 2019.
