Havyard Bags Canadian Trawler Order

Havyard Ship Technology said it has signed a letter of intent with the Canadian shipping company Baffin Fisheries for the design and construction of an arctic stern trawler.

The vessel, a Havyard 554, is designed by Havyard Design & Solutions in close cooperation with the customer, and is 17 meters wide and 74.5 meters long.

The parties intend to enter into an effective contract within August 2017, with a scheduled delivery date for the vessel in April 2019.