Capital Group Invests in Kongsberg Simulators for New Training Center in Greece

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract with Capital Group, Greece, to deliver K-Sim Engine Room and Cargo simulators for their training centre on the Greek island of Chios. The investment underscores Capital Group’s commitment to high-quality training for its crew, enhancing both general STCW training and product familiarization with onboard automation systems.

The delivery, scheduled for completion by the end of June 2025, includes K-Sim Engine Room and Cargo Handling Simulators. The simulators feature K-Chief automation systems installed onboard the Capital Group’s tankers and LNG gas carriers and will ensure the crew gains hands-on familiarization with the automation systems found onboard the fleet.

Kongsberg Maritime was awarded the simulator contract due to Capital Group’s use of the company’s K-Chief 600 and K-Chief 700 automation systems across its fleet. This direct link between onboard automation and simulation technology ensures training and operational readiness.

The contract reinforces the synergy between Kongsberg Maritime’s onboard systems and its simulation technology, which were merged into Kongsberg Maritime on April 1st, 2025.