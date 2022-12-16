Captain Medevaced from Car Carrier Off Galveston

A captain was medevaced from a car carrier vessel Wednesday offshore Galveston, Texas, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Houston-Galveston received a medevac request at 5 p.m. from the agent of the Cyprus-registered San Martin, a 555-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship, stating the captain was experiencing symptoms of hypertension and leg swelling in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.