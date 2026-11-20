Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed a contract with Carnival Corporation to design and build two dual-fuel cruise ships for Carnival Cruise Line, with deliveries scheduled for 2033 and 2035.

The contract, subject to financing and other customary terms and conditions, is classified by Fincantieri as very important, a designation for cruise ship agreements valued at around $2.2 billion (€2 billion).

The vessels will be built at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard and will each have a gross tonnage of approximately 130,000 and around 1,650 guest cabins.

Both ships will feature dual-fuel propulsion systems using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as their primary fuel, alongside environmental and digital technologies intended to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

The new vessel design has been developed as a multi-brand platform for Carnival Corporation, with potential for future use across several of its cruise lines.

The latest order adds to Fincantieri's existing three-ship Ace-class construction program for Carnival Cruise Line. Construction of the first vessel in that series, Carnival Destiny, began at the shipbuilder's Monfalcone yard in July 2026.

Carnival Corporation said it now has 12 new ships on order for delivery through 2039 across Carnival Cruise Line, Princess and AIDA.

The agreement extends a 30-year relationship between Fincantieri and Carnival Corporation, during which the shipbuilder has delivered 76 vessels across the group's cruise brands, including 15 for Carnival Cruise Line.