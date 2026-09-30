Casablanca Port Gets Africa’s First Liebherr LPS Crane

Marsa Maroc has selected a Liebherr LPS 550 portal slewing crane for bulk cargo operations at the Port of Casablanca, marking the first deployment of Liebherr's LPS crane series in Africa.

The rail-mounted crane, which is set to enter service at the Moroccan port, features an electric drive and a 48-metre boom. Its portal design allows cargo operations while preserving space along the quay.

The order expands Marsa Maroc's fleet of Liebherr equipment following the delivery of three LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes in 2024.

Marsa Maroc handled more than 19 million tonnes of cargo and nearly 1.1 million TEU across its Casablanca operations in 2025. The port handles cargo including containers, steel products, cereals, animal feed, minerals and vehicles.

“Our cooperation with Liebherr has consistently demonstrated the value of reliable equipment, responsive support and a shared understanding of our operational requirements. The introduction of the first LPS crane in Africa represents an important step in our development and supports our objectives for continued growth,” a representative of Marsa Maroc said.

The company, which manages 35 terminals across 21 ports and handles around 67 million tonnes of cargo annually, also has additional Liebherr cranes scheduled for delivery to terminals in Nador and Tangier.

“Marsa Maroc already operates Liebherr cranes at several locations, and the addition of an LPS 550 further broadens that relationship. For us, this project is particularly noteworthy because it introduces a new Liebherr crane type into an established fleet, demonstrating how different products from our maritime portfolio can be matched to specific terminal requirements,” said Andreas Ritschel, General Manager Sales Mobile Harbour Cranes at Liebherr-Rostock.