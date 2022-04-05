Case Marine Acquires Assets of Marine Industries Corp

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Memphis. Ind.-based marine parts and supplies company Case Marine Inc. has acquired the inventory assets of Marine Industries Corp. based in Jeffersonville, Ind. The deal was finalized in June 2021.

According to Case Marine's president, Dave Case, included in the acquisition are inventory assets such as engine and steering controls, cutless bearings, gauges, navigation lights and bulbs, searchlights, life jackets and other safety equipment.

"Marine Industries Corp. is a leader in the commercial Marine Supply market," Case said. "[The acquisition] will give our company a better and a strong presence in commercial marine market and will further strengthen our mission to be a truly national organization in the supply chain."