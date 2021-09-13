Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Castor Maritime Announces New Charter Agreements

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 13, 2021

© Max Wei / MarineTraffic.com

Shipping company Castor Maritime on Monday announced a trio of new time charter agreements.

The Magic Nebula, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum duration of six months and a maximum duration of eight months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.

The Magic Moon, a 2005 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $30,250. The charter commenced on August 31, 2021, and has a duration of about 90 days.

The Magic Nova, a 2010 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $32,000 plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $1,300,000. The charter is expected to commence on or around September 17, 2021, and will have a duration of about 70 days.

