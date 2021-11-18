Castor Maritime Announces New Charter Agreements

Cyprus-based shipping company Castor Maritime Inc. announced it has secured new charter agreements for several of its bulk carrier vessels.

The 2010-built Panamax dry bulk carrier Magic Nova has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 92% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. The charter commenced on November 17, 2021, and has a minimum duration of eleven months and a maximum duration of about fourteen months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.

The 2006-built Capesize dry bulk carrier Magic Orion has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 101% of the average of the Baltic Capesize Index 5TC routes. The charter is expected to commence on or around November 21, 2021, and will have a minimum duration of eleven months and a maximum duration of fourteen months at the charterer’s option.

The 2011-built Panamax dry bulk carrier Magic Vela has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $19,000 plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $550,000. The charter is expected to commence on or around November 29, 2021, and will have a duration of about 45 days.

The 2013-built Panamax dry bulk carrier Magic Pluto has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 91% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes1. The charter is expected to commence on December 7, 2021, and will have a minimum duration of eleven months and a maximum duration of about fourteen months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.