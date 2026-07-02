Castor Maritime Buys Second Kamsarmax Bulker, Takes Delivery of Two Vessels

Castor Maritime has acquired a 2024-built Kamsarmax bulk carrier for $41.9 million and completed the delivery of a second vessel, expanding its fleet to 11 ships.

The company said it acquired the M/V Magic Saturn from an unaffiliated third party through a wholly owned subsidiary and took delivery of the vessel on June 29.

On June 29, Castor also took delivery of the M/V Magic Jupiter, a 2023-built modern eco Kamsarmax bulk carrier, following an acquisition agreement announced on June 22.

Both vessel acquisitions were funded with cash on hand, the company said.

Following the additions, Castor Maritime's fleet comprises 11 vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 0.9 million deadweight tons (dwt).