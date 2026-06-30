Caterpillar MaK Engines Receive Dual-Fuel Conversion Solutions

Caterpillar announced new alcohol-based fuel conversion solutions for MaK engines. The dual-fuel conversion, for M 43 engines, is engineered to operate on up to 95% methanol or ethanol by volume which lowers greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 80%.

The fuel-blending conversion allows operators to blend up to 35% methanol or ethanol with marine diesel oil (MDO), marine gas oil or biofuel equivalents to deliver GHG emissions reductions up to 20% for M 20 to VM 43 engines[i]. Both approaches support vessel owners’ sustainability initiatives and align with 2050 FuelEU Maritime Regulations.

Existing M 32 and M 43 engines are transformed into methanol and ethanol dual-fuel capable systems by the dual fuel conversion’s high-pressure direct injection (HPDI) technology. The fuel-blending solution is specifically engineered for diesel M 20 to VM 43 engines. This allows operators to seamlessly transition between methanol or ethanol and diesel, providing flexibility to support annual fleet-wide sustainability objectives. It also provides operators important fuel flexibility port to port while maintaining the engines’ inherent ability to run on biofuels.

Given the expense of permanently taking a vessel out of commission or building a new ship, the kits represent an economical alternative that enables operators to utilize current assets and meet evolving industry requirements with minimal disruption. Following installation, engine performance and maintenance intervals remain consistent to support ease of ownership.