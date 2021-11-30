Caterpillar to Power Edda Wind's New Vessels

Caterpillar Marine said it has been selected to be the power solutions provider for Edda Wind’s four new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) being built at Astilleros Gondán and two new service operation vessels (SOV) to be built at Astilleros Balenciaga shipyards in Spain. The series of vessels six will be delivered in 2022-2024.

Of the six confirmed units, the first four in the series have been contracted to work on offshore wind farms under long-term agreements with Ørsted, Vestas and Ocean Breeze. Together with their partners, Edda Wind—a joint venture of Østensjø Rederi and Willhelmsen—is working on developing new technologies based on hydrogen as a safe and efficient energy source. These new vessels are prepared for the future installation of this novel technology, which will turn the CSOV/SOVs into zero emission vessels without compromising operational capabilities.

The preparations for future zero emission propulsion systems are made possible by the Norewgian ENOVA funding program. The upgrades include complete tank systems for hydrogen storage, dedicated machinery space for fuel cells, battery hybrid system, novel type propulsors, and an extensive package of energy saving measures for most auxiliary systems such as HVAC and pumps systems.

“Ordering more purpose-built CSOVs will further strengthen Edda Wind’s leading position within offshore wind. Tremendous growth is expected in the offshore wind segment over the next decades, and Edda Wind intends to be a world-leading provider in this segment,” said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

The Edda Wind series of CSOV/SOVs are powered by 3 Cat 3512E engines with 1700 ekW each, which together with other energy saving equipment will significantly reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses. The generator sets are configured for variable speed operation and are integrated to the electric hybrid system for the vessel with a special configured Cat control cabinet. This combination with Cat variable speed operation and Cat SCR with IMO III emissions approval, will ensure high efficiency over the complete power range with up to 30% CO2 emission reductions and 70% NOx emission reductions during engine operations.

“As part of the new and growing offshore wind segment, Caterpillar is actively working with its to ensure customers receive support during the energy transition. Our strong presence in the offshore industry demonstrates our commitment to deliver optimum power and energy efficient solutions to our global customers,” said Global Workboat Segment Manager at Caterpillar Marine, Alexander Kohse.