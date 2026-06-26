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Cavotec Inks Southern California Shore Power Order

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 26, 2026

Copyright Trevor Benbrook/AdobeStock

Copyright Trevor Benbrook/AdobeStock

Cavotec signed an order worth approximately EUR 1.5 million for shore power equipment for the expansion of a cruise terminal in Southern California.

The shore power systems will enable cruise vessels to connect to the local electrical grid while at berth, helping to significantly reduce emissions and noise compared with running onboard engines.

The order includes Cavotec's PowerMove, PowerFeed and PowerCover shore power technologies. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

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