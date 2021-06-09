Marine Link
Cavotec to Supply Shore Power Systems for Ultra Large Containerships

June 9, 2021

(Photo: Cavotec)

cavotec said it has won a series of orders in the second quarter with a total value of €5 million ($6.1 million) to equip the world’s largest newbuild containerships with ShorePower systems. This is in addition to €3 million ($3.7 million) in orders already secured in the first quarter.

“We’re proud to support the world’s major container shipping lines in their journey towards sustainable operations. As the leading supplier of shore power systems, Cavotec is trusted to provide worldwide connection compatibility for vessels using shoreside power supply,” says Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

Most of the orders are for newbuild container vessels for international shipping line MSC and for South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Cavotec said.

Cavotec will supply PowerAMPReels for MSC, SHI and a number of other customers. The majority of the systems will be fitted to newbuild containerships with a capacity of 24,000 TEU. The PowerAMPReels systems also include weather-proof enclosures. On each vessel, one ShorePower system will be installed on the port side and one on the starboard side to enable fast and safe connection to shoreside electricity in every port where available.

