C&C Delivers 6,600hp Towboat for Hines Furlong Line

Belle Chasse, La. shipyard C&C Marine and Repair announced Wednesday it has delivered the first in series new 6,600-horsepower triple-screw towboats for Nashville-based Hines Furlong Line.

Scarlett Rose Furlong measures 170’ by 50’ with the pilot house eyeline measuring at 39’-3”.

Designed by CT Marine based in Portland, Maine, the vessel includes three Cummins QSK60-M main engines, provided by Cummins Mid-South, that are paired with three Reintjes WAF 1173 H/V reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner, LLC. The service power is provided by three Cummins QSM11-DM, 275 kW generators, and the conventional steering system HPU was provided by EMI Marine. The towboat is outfitted with three 100” diameter stainless-steel fixed pitch propellers, provided by Sound Propeller Systems, Inc, and features double steering rudders.

Accommodations include a total of 12 beds (11 crew, plus one guest), and the vessel’s design includes a floating, spring mounted superstructure for additional crew comfort.