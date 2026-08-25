C&C Marine Delivers Fourth Towboat in Canal Barge Series

C&C Marine and Repair has delivered the M/V Mimsy H. Lindner to Canal Barge Company, completing a four-boat series of 2,600-horsepower inland towboats for the New Orleans-based operator. The Mimsy H. Lindner follows the M/V Al Sloss, M/V Deborah H. Valentine and M/V Cabby H. Boone, all built by C&C's Belle Chasse shipyard since January.

The M/V Mimsy H. Lindner measures 87' x 33'-8" x 11'-3" inches and is outfitted for Subchapter M service on inland rivers, canals and intracoastal waterways. Two EPA Tier 4 Mitsubishi S12R main engines drive the boat through Reintjes WAF 665 reduction gears supplied by Karl Senner, LLC. Laborde Products supplied the main engines and generator sets.

Set against a 2,400-horsepower triple-screw boat, the C&C configuration puts more installed horsepower behind the tow on one fewer propulsion train, roughly 1,300 horsepower per shaft against about 800. Two engines, two gears, two shafts and two wheels instead of three of each means fewer components to service, more room to work in the engine room and fewer systems on the maintenance schedule over the life of the boat.

Accommodations include eight berths and joiner system from Kern Martin, selected for crew comfort and improved fire protection. GMENI Marine Electronics and Supply furnished the navigation and communications package, including Furuno radars, a transducer, satellite compass, AIS, bridge alarm system and loudhailer, along with a Standard Horizon VHF radio, Radio Zeeland swingmeter, Ritchie magnetic compass and Young weather sensor. The boat also carries two Carlisle & Finch 1,000-watt searchlights and two Wintech 40-ton winches.

Canal Barge worked alongside C&C's project management and engineering teams throughout construction, folding in adjustments to suit the company's operations as the series progressed.

C&C is building six more towboats to the same specification on speculation, without a pre-existing order.

One is already under contract. The other five are available, with deliveries beginning in September and continuing at roughly two-month intervals.