C&C Marine and Repair Delivers Barge to Orion Marine Construction

C&C Marine and Repair has delivered a new 160-foot idler barge to Orion Marine Construction, Inc. Designed by The Shearer Group, Inc., the unmanned steel barge will support Orion Marine's dredging operations by connecting with new and existing dredges in the company's fleet.

The barge features an integrated walking-spud system designed to advance the combined dredge and idler-barge unit in increments of approximately 30 feet. The system incorporates a traveling spud carrier, a fixed stern spud, dedicated spud towers and electrically driven hoisting winches. A push-pull winch controls the longitudinal movement of the walking-spud carrier, allowing the barge to reposition the connected dredge efficiently during operations.

During construction, Orion Marine worked closely with C&C Marine's project management and production teams to incorporate adjustments and modifications tailored to the company's operational requirements. Construction of the idler barge was completed in approximately eight months.

C&C Marine also recently completed construction of two 3,000-horsepower Multi Cat 3013 multipurpose workboats.

Designed for harbor and inland-water service, the triple-screw vessels are capable of towing, pushing, lifting, anchor handling, buoy recovery, survey work and supporting marine construction and dredging operations. Each vessel measures approximately 99 feet in length and features a large, unobstructed work deck, approximately 30 tons of bollard pull and three Caterpillar C32 main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers in nozzles.

C&C Marine is also nearing completion of a 30-inch cutter suction dredge engineered for large-scale dredging projects. The non-self-propelled dredge measures approximately 360 feet in overall length and 56 feet in breadth and is designed to dredge at depths ranging from approximately 10 feet to 82 feet.

The dredge is designed to excavate compacted sand and other soils using a rotating cutterhead and to transport the resulting slurry through a 30-inch pipeline. Its dredging systems include an underwater dredge pump, an inboard dredge pump, a spud-carriage system and anchor booms that allow the vessel to reposition without outside assistance.