Cemre Launches Battery & LNG Hybrid Fishing Vessel

Turkish shipbuilder Cemre launched the world's first battery and liquefied natural gas (LNG) driven hybrid fishing vessel.

The purse seiner/trawler, Libas, was launched on February 7 at Cemre I. The builder said it plans to deliver the newbuild in the second quarter 2020 following final outfitting and completion.

The vessel has a 350 cubic meter capacity LNG tank and eco-friendly battery system to be used for peak shaving operation.

Libas has a 2,830 cubic meter RSW tank capacity for fish storage.



