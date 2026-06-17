Charities and Celebrities Urge End to Live Animal Exports

More than 130 charities, experts and celebrities including Brian Cox CBE, Alan Cumming OBE, Zoë Wanamaker CBE, and Joanna Lumley DBE, are calling for a ban on live exports.

Led by Compassion in World Farming, the global partners from 33 countries including Eurogroup for Animals, Four Paws, Animals International, and World Animal Protection have written to the intergovernmental body for animal health and welfare, WOAH, urging it to end the overcrowding, extreme heat, hunger, dehydration, injury, severe stress and death of animals in transport.

The letter comes as a revision of WOAH’s recommendations on animal transport is underway. With current standards based on a framework over 20 years old, the letter tasks veterinary representatives from WOAH’s 183 member countries to ensure the updates reflect the latest animal welfare science and calls on them to commit to phase out the long-distance transport of live animals.

The groups say it can be replaced with trade in meat and carcasses, and genetic materials (embryos and semen) for breeding.

Beyond the immediate welfare concerns, the letter outlines how cramped, unsanitary conditions, and reduced animal immunity during transit also risk the spread of zoonotic disease across borders.

Live animal exports for fattening and slaughter were banned in Great Britain in 2024 on the grounds of cruelty, and New Zealand, Australia, and Germany all have partial bans and restrictions.

Charlotte Reid, Deputy Director of Global Campaigns at Compassion in World Farming, said: ”Animals are living, sentient beings, they are not cargo. There is no justification for forcing millions of animals to suffer these gruelling journeys every year.

“With WOAH leading the revision in transport standards, now is the time for each and every member country to bring this cruelty to an end. Strengthening their guidelines to prioritise animal welfare is an important step, but ultimately, they must ban all live exports and consign this appalling trade to the history books.”

Actor Brian Cox said: “No animal should have to endure weeks at sea or on the road, only to face slaughter far from where they started. It is cruel, outdated, and completely unnecessary. It is suffering we can prevent, so we must ban live exports.”



