Charlie Cunnion Named as Massport Port Director

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) announced the appointment of Charlie Cunnion as Port Director. Cunnion brings over 25 years of leadership experience across global transportation, supply chain management, operations, organizational transformation, and strategic planning. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain and Customer Service for CMPC Forest Products North America, where he led a business transformation focused on operational excellence, technology innovation, customer service, and culture change.

Cunnion began his career at International Forest Products (IFP), where he rose to the position of Vice President of Global Transportation. While at IFP, he was responsible for 4.2m metric tons of annual freight, logistics service contracts across all modes of transportation and digitization of supply chain processes. In 2024, he joined the joint venture between IFP and CMPC SPA that became CMPC Forest Products North America, where he was the Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Customer Service. Cunnion helped design the new business plan and company framework, oversaw the implementation of a new customer-first operation and reduced supply chain costs by 21 percent.

Cunnion is a graduate of Nichols College, where he received Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Double Major in Economics and Finance. He also was an officer in the U.S Army, rising to the rank of Captain and receiving two Bronze Star Medals during deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He serves on the board of the Foreign Commerce Club of Boston and the Sharon Cooperative & Nature School. He is also involved with industry associations such as the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers, the Coalition of New England Companies for Trade and the International Forest Products Transport Association.

The Port of Boston generates $8.2 billion in annual economic impact and supports more than 66,000 jobs. Keeping the Port competitive to generate future economic growth and support job creation is an essential part of the Authority’s mission. As Port Director, Cunnion will lead Massport's Maritime Division.

“Charlie is an expert in supply chain management, with decades of experience across all modes of cargo transportation,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “His leadership, experience and strategic perspective will be invaluable to the Port of Boston as we work to strengthen operations and continue a tradition of innovation and growth. I am thrilled to have him on my leadership team and look forward to seeing him build on the success of Conley Terminal and Flynn Cruiseport in his new role.”

Conley Container Terminal enables more than 2,500 businesses throughout Massachusetts and New England to ship and receive products globally, including furniture and home goods, footwear, clothing, office supplies, wine and spirits, recycled fibers, sporting goods, seafood and more. In 2025, the terminal strengthened its reach with new international routes, welcomed the largest ships in its history, and moved over 1.7 million metric tons of cargo—underscoring its role in powering regional trade and economic growth.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston continues to serve more passengers and cruise ships each year. With over 454,000 passengers and 149 ship calls in 2025, Flynn Cruiseport helped boost economic activity and tourism in the Commonwealth, generating $256 million annually in economic impact and creating over 3,000 jobs.

Massport has committed over $100 million toward upgrades at Flynn Cruiseport, including expanding the waiting area with increased seating capacity and restrooms, streamlining the security check-in and installing a new escalator to improve passenger flow. As larger ships visit the region, the Cruiseport will be prepared for the future. Massport also announced a plan to bring ship-to-shore power to the Cruiseport by 2030. Nearly 80 percent of the ships that currently serve Boston can plug into shore power or use alternative low-carbon technology. When ships use shore power, they tap landside electricity for their power needs at berth including lights, pumps, communications, and refrigeration, instead of running diesel-fueled auxiliary on-board engines.