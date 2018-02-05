Seaspan Charters Newly Bought Vessels to Maersk

Seaspan Corporation said it has purchased two 2006-built 2,500 TEU containerships and entered into fixed rate time charter agreements for the vessels with Maersk Line A/S.

The time charters will be for a term of four years with options for up to an additional two years at increasing charter rates.

One of the vessels was delivered to Seaspan today, and the other is expected to be delivered by the end of the month.

Upon delivery of the second vessel, Seaspan’s operating and managed fleet will consist of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of approximately 900,000 TEU, including four newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan and third parties by mid-2018.

Seaspan’s operating fleet will increase to 92 vessels with an average age of approximately six years and average remaining lease period of approximately five years, on a TEU weighted basis.