Cheniere Energy Increase Annual Profit on Strong LNG Demand

Cheniere Energy raised its forecast for annual core profit on Thursday after beating quarterly expectations on robust demand for liquefied natural gas, sending its shares up 4% in premarket trading.

The U.S. has further solidified its position as the world's largest exporter of LNG after President Donald Trump lifted a moratorium on new export permits upon taking office last year.

The country shipped 15 billion cubic feet per day of the supercooled fuel in 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, up 26% from 2024, with exports reaching 10.6 million metric tons this June.

Cheniere said it exported 184 cargoes of LNG in the three months ended June 30, up 19.4% from a year earlier.

The company's LNG revenue rose to $5.64 billion in the second quarter, compared with $4.52 billion a year earlier, while regasification revenues remained flat at $34 million.

The LNG exporter expects adjusted core profit to range $7.9 billion to $8.4 billion in 2026, compared with its prior projection of $7.25 billion to $7.75 billion.

The company also narrowed its full-year 2026 production forecast range to 53-54 million tonnes, up from 52-54 million tonnes.

Cheniere's strong operations and financials contributed to a larger-than-expected boost in the full-year outlook, Raymond James analysts said in a note.

The company said it received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in June to increase LNG production capacity at its Corpus Christi Stage 3 project and CCL Midscale Trains 8 and 9 projects in Texas by about 5 million tonnes per annum combined.

Earlier this year, Train 6 of the Corpus Christi expansion produced its first LNG, bringing the project's total online Trains to 6 of 7.

The Houston, Texas-based company's adjusted core profit came in at $1.8 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reuters)