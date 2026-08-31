Cheniere Exports 5,000th LNG Cargo

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has announced the achievement of two significant milestones: the substantial completion of the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage 3 Project (CCL Stage 3) in Texas, and the production and export of its 5,000th cargo of LNG from its U.S. Gulf Coast operations. Cheniere has reached the 5,000th cargo milestone faster than any other LNG producer worldwide.

CCL Stage 3 achieved substantial completion on August 28, when Bechtel Energy, Cheniere’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor, turned over care, custody and control of the seventh and last train of CCL Stage 3 to the Company. Cheniere issued full notice to proceed on CCL Stage 3 to Bechtel in June 2022, with first LNG production from the first train achieved in December 2024. In total, the project expands Cheniere’s LNG production capacity by over 20%, to approximately 56 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Cheniere celebrated its 5,000th LNG cargo with the loading of the Yari LNG carrier, which departed Sabine Pass on August 29 en route to Asia. Since the production of its first LNG cargo in 2016, Cheniere has now supplied more than 340 million tonnes of LNG to markets worldwide, and the company’s LNG platform has grown to represent over 10% of total global LNG capacity.



