Federal regulators have approved Cheniere Energy's LNG.N application to expand its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant in Louisiana by 20 million metric tons per annum.

The three-train expansion project was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday and moves the company one step closer to making a final investment decision for the additional capacity.

"This regulatory approval is...a critical milestone on the path toward a positive final investment decision (FID) on the project's first phase, which is expected to add over 6 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction capacity by the early 2030s," Cheniere said in a statement on Thursday.

It thanked FERC for the approval and said it comes after a multi-year process.

"With commercial support in place, the EPC contract and financing commitments lined up, we are well positioned to reach FID on the first phase of the SPL expansion project in the coming months, after receipt of final regulatory approvals," Cheniere President Zach Davis said on an earnings call earlier this month.

Cheniere, the largest LNG exporter in the US, has said it has secured financing for 50% of Phase 1 and has spent about $500 million on early works. The company has been self-financing 50% of its expansion projects and borrowing 50% from banks.

Phase 1 of the expansion project is expected to add more than 6 mtpa of capacity and has already been sold on long-term contract.

FERC also said it authorized Cheniere to expand the Creole Trail Pipeline Project and Sabine Crossing Pipeline to build and operate a new interstate natural gas pipeline serving the terminal.





(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks, Nia Williams and Chizu Nomiyama )