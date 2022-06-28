Chesters Joins Van Ameyde Marine

Van Ameyde Marine, the Netherlands-headquartered marine surveying, consultancy and loss prevention group, has appointed Rob Chesters as its new global business development manager.

Based in the UK, Chesters has a remit to work with teams across group to develop a global strategy and service offering, with the aim of expanding the company’s international reach geographically and by market sector.

Chesters, who has more than 20 years’ business development experience in the maritime services sector, having held senior positions with Wilhelmsen Ships Service, joins Van Ameyde Marine from Oceanic Technical Solutions, where he worked with shipowners and managers to reduce their vessels’ impact on the marine environment.