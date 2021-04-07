Marine Link
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chevron, Hokkaido Gas Ink LNG Supply Deal

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 7, 2021

For illustration only - First Chevron Wheatstone LNG cargo from Australia departing for Japan in 2017 (File Photo: Chevron)

For illustration only - First Chevron Wheatstone LNG cargo from Australia departing for Japan in 2017 (File Photo: Chevron)

U.S. oil and gas major Chevron has signed a deal with Japan's Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Chevron’s global LNG portfolio to Japan's Hokkaido area.

Under the agreement, Chevron will supply Hokkaido Gas with about a half million tons of LNG over a period of five years starting April 2022.

“We are delighted to design and execute a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with our new partner Hokkaido Gas that will bring Chevron LNG directly to Hokkaido, a key growth area. It broadens our customer base in Japan, a market that is foundational to our LNG business. 

"This new SPA represents Chevron’s commitment to collaborate with Hokkaido Gas in diversifying energy solutions and advancing a lower carbon future in the Hokkaido area,” said John Kuehn, President of Chevron Global Gas, a division of CUSA.

Hokkaido Gas is an integrated energy company located in Sapporo, Japan which provides city gas, electricity and other energy services in Hokkaido region.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News