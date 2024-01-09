Chevron Names Yavuz GM for its Global Marine Lubricants

Chevron announced it has appointed Ayten Yavuz as the new General Manager, Global Marine Lubricants.

Yavuz joined Chevron in 1991 and has held notable positions over three decades at the company. Most recently, Yavuz was the Regional Manager of Chevron Marine Products for North West Europe and the Americas.

In her new role, Yavuz will be responsible for charting the course toward profitable growth, innovation and development within the marine business sector, Chevron said. She will also lead efforts aimed at bolstering Chevron's commitment to participate in the marine industry's lower carbon future, the company added,

“I am very proud and honored to lead Chevron’s Global Marine business at such an important and exciting time in the industry,” Yavuz said. “A key focus will be to explore pathways to support the marine sector’s decarbonization ambitions. As an integrated energy company, we have a responsibility to support customers into this new era and beyond. Together with Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group, we are growing our presence in marine renewable fuels. Our energy transition strategy is to leverage our strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world. Chevron will continue to work with industry partners around R&D, demonstration, and deployment of emerging technologies to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector.”