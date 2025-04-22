Marine Link
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Chevron: Reduced LNG Production at Australian Facility for Planned Maintenance

April 22, 2025

Chevron is conducting minor planned maintenance at its Wheatstone natural gas facility in Australia. Credit: Adobe Stock/Rafael Ben-Ari

Chevron is conducting minor planned maintenance at its Wheatstone natural gas facility in Australia, temporarily reducing production rates on LNG Train 1, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The annual service event is expected to be completed within the coming week," the spokesperson said, adding that domestic gas production has remained unaffected.

The Chevron-operated Wheatstone facility comprises two LNG trains with a combined export capacity of 8.9 million tons per annum, and a domestic gas plant.

Last year, two-thirds of its LNG exports were shipped to Japan, according to data by analytics firm Kpler.

(Reuters)

