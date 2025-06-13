Marine Link
Saturday, June 14, 2025

China Accuses Taiwan of Politicizing Undersea Cable Damage

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 13, 2025

© Adobe Stock/katestudio

© Adobe Stock/katestudio

China's government on Friday said Taiwan was deliberately politicising the damage of undersea communication cables as part of a smear campaign, expressing anger after the island jailed a Chinese ship captain for an incident earlier this year.

A Taiwanese court on Thursday sentenced the captain of the Togo-flagged ship to three years in jail after finding him guilty of intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February, in an incident that alarmed Taiwan officials.

In a statement, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said that damage to maritime cables were "common accidents", saying Taiwan was hyping up the issue for political purposes.

"The aim is to attack and smear the mainland, to stir up confrontation and antagonism across the Taiwan Strait," it said.

"We express firm opposition to the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' manipulation of the legal system to pressure the mainland ship's captain, and demand they end the political manipulation of accidents," the office added, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

The captain's legal rights should be guaranteed, it added.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has reported five cases of sea cable malfunctions this year, compared with three each in 2024 and 2023, according to its digital ministry.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Electrifying Cargo Handling
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Walter Thomassie, MD, Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week