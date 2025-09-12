China Condemns US, British Warships in Taiwan Strait

China's military on Friday condemned the sailing of a U.S. and British warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying it ordered naval and air forces to monitor and warn the two ships.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said the U.S. destroyer USS Higgins and British frigate HMS Richmond were engaged in "trouble-making and provocation".

"The actions of the United States and Britain send the wrong signals and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

Britain's defence ministry said the sailing was a routine passage.

"Wherever the Royal Navy operates, it does so in full compliance with international law and norms, and exercises freedom of navigation rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, a Canadian and an Australian warship also sailed through the strait.

The U.S. Navy and, on occasion, ships from allied countries including Canada, Britain and France transit the strait, which they consider an international waterway, around once a month. Taiwan also considers it an international waterway.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, says the strategic waterway is part of its territorial waters. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims.

China has over the past five years increased its military pressure on the island, including by staging war games nearby.

(Reuters)