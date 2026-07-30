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Friday, July 31, 2026

China Patrols South China Sea Shoal

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 30, 2026

© TomKorcak - stock.adobe.com

© TomKorcak - stock.adobe.com

China's military and coast guard conducted patrols in the airspace and waters near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Thursday, separate statements showed.

Tensions have recently flared between China and the Philippines amid repeated maritime disputes and confrontations in the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely as its own despite overlapping claims by Southeast Asian nations.

China's Coast Guard said in a statement it took necessary measures, including a verbal warning, blocking and water cannon shooting in accordance with the law and regulations to expel illegal and harassing vessels.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)

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