Chinese Coast Guard Monitors Philippine Vessel Resupplying in South China Sea

China's coast guard said it monitored the Philippines delivering necessities to a vessel on Second Thomas Shoal on Wednesday, roughly a month after Manila accused Beijing of obstructing its resupply mission in the disputed South China Sea.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) said the Philippine ship receiving the delivery was "illegally grounded" at the shoal, which China claims as its own territory along with almost all the rest of the South China Sea

The Philippine military and coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment

China's territorial claim in the South China Sea overlaps with those by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, and has fuelled spats and clashes between Beijing and Manila

On September 25, the Philippine Coast Guard accused China of obstructing a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, while China said the Philippines had ignored Beijing's warnings, prompting "on-site monitoring" and verbal warnings

A CCG vessel rammed a Philippine boat on a refuelling mission near another shoal in the South China Sea in September, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. China blamed the collision on the Philippines