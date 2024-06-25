Chinese Shipbuilder Hires GTT to Design Tanks for 10 Verly Large LNG Carriers

French engineering company GTT has secured an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of 10 new very large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

GTT will design the tanks for these ten very large LNG carriers, which will each offer five tanks with a total capacity of 271,000 m3.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the first quarter of 2030 and the fourth quarter of 2031.