CIMAC is calling for the development and adoption of a global International Maritime Organization (IMO) Net-Zero Framework, warning that growing regulatory uncertainty threatens to slow investment in alternative fuels, propulsion technologies and supporting maritime infrastructure.



CIMAC's Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group said the shipping industry's transition toward lower emissions requires a predictable, globally aligned regulatory environment that provides clear guidance for shipowners, engine manufacturers, fuel suppliers, ports and technology developers.



Central to CIMAC's position is the need for clarity on future emissions compliance mechanisms, fuel accounting, incentives and carbon costs. Without these, the industry faces considerable uncertainty when evaluating investments in new vessels, alternative fuels and related infrastructure.



CIMAC also cautioned against fragmented regional regulations, which could create conflicting compliance requirements and certification standards for an inherently international industry.



The organization advocates a technology-neutral approach, allowing different fuels and propulsion systems to contribute to emissions reductions based on their verified greenhouse-gas performance.



While the development and availability of sustainable marine fuels remain significant challenges, CIMAC emphasized that improvements in vessel and propulsion efficiency can deliver immediate emissions reductions.



Technical and operational efficiency measures can also reduce future demand for alternative fuels, helping ease pressure on supply as production capacity expands.



CIMAC maintains that an effective IMO framework, combined with continued improvements in energy efficiency, is essential to establish viable business cases for decarbonization investments and provide the maritime industry with a consistent, long-term pathway toward net-zero emissions.