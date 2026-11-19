C-LARs, a U.S. designer and manufacturer of launch and recovery systems, winches and marine handling equipment, announced that EVOTEC International U.S., Inc., part of Norway-based EVOTEC AS, has made a majority investment in C-LARs. Adam Janac continues as President and CEO of C-LARs and remains a shareholder and member of the board.

The partnership combines C-LARs' U.S. engineering, manufacturing and field-service capabilities, anchored by its new 42,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Snook, Texas, with EVOTEC's electric drive, control and automation technology. Together, the companies will offer operators a broader range of solutions, from hydraulic to fully electric, and support across the full life of their systems.

For customers, this partnership ensures the same team and same support; C-LARs continues to operate from Texas, with the same engineering, production and service personnel. Customers will have access to a broader range of technology, including EVOTEC's electric drivetrains, controls and the EVOTEC CORE automation platform, alongside C-LARs' proven hydraulic systems. There will be expanded options available to retrofit and upgrade existing handling systems or replace them with integrated new-build packages. Lastly, the partnership will ensure transatlantic reach, with coordinated support for operators working in both U.S. and international markets.

C-LARs' new, world-class 42,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Snook, Texas gives the company the capacity to engineer, fabricate, assemble and test larger and more integrated systems under one roof. Just as important, the site includes the land to expand as demand grows, without relocating. It serves as the U.S. base for the combined companies' growth across North, Central and South America, supporting customers who require domestic production and responsive local service.

Customers and partners can meet C-LARs and EVOTEC together at the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, December 2-4, 2026, Booth #UI-4329.