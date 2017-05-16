DNV GL to Present Modern Classification Solutions at Nor-Shipping 2017

DNV GL will be presenting modern classification solutions, focusing on digitalization and environmental compliance at this year’s Nor-Shipping trade fair in Oslo (30 May to 2 June).

"We kick off the week with the DNV GL Conference. It will take place Monday, 29 May, a day before the trade fair officially opens, from 11:00–15:30 in the Felix Conference Centre in Oslo, Aker Brygge," sas a press statement.

With a focus on emissions regulations, DNV GL experts and industry stakeholders will highlight some of the key aspects to take into consideration regarding the implementation of the global 0.5 percent sulphur cap and the expectation to reduce CO2 emissions. Topics such as technology choices , fuel availability, price scenarios and enforcement will be addressed.

On Tuesday, 30 May, DNV GL’s Group President & CEO Remi Eriksen will participate in the panel debate at the Nor-Shipping Opening Conference (9:00-12:15). It will address the impact of digitalization and increased sustainability as drivers for change in the maritime industry.

At the DNV GL Forum, which will take place from 31 May to 1 June (11:00–16:00) in the Thon Hotel Arena next to the exhibition halls, a selection of DNV GL experts will give one-hour-sessions on a range of topics.