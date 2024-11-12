ClassNK to Certify Individual Green Steel Products

ClassNK has launched a third-party product certification service for individual green steel products.

Under the service, ClassNK certifies each green steel product supplied by steel manufacturers using the mass balance approach, and affixes a certification logo to its mill certificate. By improving reliability and making identification easier, the service ensures that users feel more secure when ordering and using green steel.

ClassNK has supported decarbonization efforts related to green steel through its conformity assessments for GHG emissions reductions during the manufacturing process and supply volumes of green steel allocated by the mass balance approach, as well as granting notations that indicate the use of green steel in ships.

With the newly launched certification service, every green steel product supplied by steel manufacturers that have received ClassNK’s conformity assessments can now be certified as green steel.

Once the product has been certified, a logo will be added to its mill certificate. As a result, the certificate is all that buyers need to confirm that the product is green steel.



