ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to SEAHARMONY’s “SEAWALKER web platform”

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “SEAWALKER web platform”, the software solution for remote assistance and complex maintenance operations developed by SEAHARMONY LP.

In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society launched Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

SEAWALKER web platform is a software solution for remote assistance and complex maintenance operations. It allows a field technician to receive audio/video streaming support from remote experts, via a secure and reliable network or satellite connection. ClassNK has verified the functions of SEAWALKER web platform, 1. Provision of remote support capability connected with remote devices, 2. Smart Glass capability which allows hands-free in complete freedom and safety, 3. Seaharmony SME remote support via this platform and Smart Glass capabilities, 4. Reduction of carbon intensity via these solutions, and issued a certificate to SEAHARMONY LP.



