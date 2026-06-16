ClassNK Launches Design Data Marketplace For Maritime Stakeholders

ClassNK has launched the co‑creation digital marketplace “ClassNK Design Data Marketplace” for stakeholders in the maritime industry. The marketplace is a matching site designed to promote linkage and utilization of 3D models and design data created ship design and owned by shipyards and design firms, together with various services provided by software vendors and other providers.

It enables a wide range of stakeholders seeking design data or services to search for and compare relevant information according to their specific needs. By facilitating the use of 3D models and design data, resources that have not been fully utilized to date, the marketplace is expected to promote data sharing among stakeholders and foster a cycle of new value creation arising from such collaboration.

Background

While shipyards produce a large number of 3D models and design data, design-phase data is often underutilized beyond its initial purpose. This has led to growing interest in leveraging such data to generate value across the vessel lifecycle, including improvements in operational efficiency and safety. This initiative has been carried out as part of the “Digital Twin Project,” in which shipyards, shipowners, software providers, and classification societies collaborate to examine a secure framework for sharing design and operational data. Through feasibility studies and evaluations conducted by project members, ClassNK has advanced the development of the marketplace as an impartial entity to ensure that the marketplace is neutral and fair.

The marketplace is provided as a membership‑based closed system functioning as a legal marketplace. Members are able to register their service information and model data in the library while complying with the terms of use that govern proper management and handling of design data. Members may also refer to models and services offered by other participants and consider their use. By clearly defining responsibilities and permissible use of design data, the marketplace establishes an environment in which members can securely share information and advance comparative studies and collaboration on new technologies and services.

ClassNK Design Data Marketplace is free of charge. For further details and registration, please refer to the website here.