ClassNK Receives Authorization to Conduct Surveys on French-Flagged Vessels

ClassNK announced that it has earned authorization from the French Government (Directorate general for Maritime affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture) to carry out surveys for French flagged vessels.

With this authorization, ClassNK is now able to perform statutory surveys and issue certificates for French flagged vessels on behalf of the French Government, in accordance with the requirements of international conventions, including SOLAS, MARPOL, and the International Convention on Load Lines. As a result, ClassNK is now able to offer a comprehensive one-stop service for French-flagged vessels, including classification, statutory surveys, and certification.

In addition, ClassNK has been delegated authority by more than 100 countries and regions worldwide to undertake statutory surveys and issue certificates under international conventions on their behalf, including many European nations.

As a recognized society authorized by the French Government, ClassNK will contribute to the safety and regulatory compliance of French flagged vessels. Furthermore, ClassNK will continue to strive to provide high-quality services to contribute to the development of the global maritime industry and to meet the needs of its customers.