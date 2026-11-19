The new Radar RS project implemented by StormGeo subsidiary Climatempo in the Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Sul is integrating radar technology with weather intelligence to turn atmospheric data into improved decision-making to safeguard lives and infrastructure.

In 2024, Rio Grande do Sul experienced severe flooding that affected hundreds of municipalities, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and caused significant loss of life and damage to infrastructure. As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, the state is strengthening its meteorological monitoring and response capabilities to reduce risk, protect communities and build long‑term climate resilience.

The Radar RS weather monitoring and intelligence system is designed to enhance monitoring capabilities and bolster emergency preparedness and response to protect citizens from extreme weather and flooding in one of Brazil’s most climate-vulnerable regions. Climatempo, a wholly-owned unit of StormGeo, is combining its local meteorological expertise with radar technology under the flagship project that comprises three S-band weather radars, data integration, and specialized meteorological and geological monitoring.

Radar deployment entailed significant technical analysis of terrain, obstacles, access, safety, power, connectivity, radio-frequency interference, beam blockage and radar coverage to ensure optimal site selection. Nine sites were ranked as the highest-scoring locations – out of 32 coordinates initially studied – and organized into three geographic regions to support design of a three-radar network.

Integrated radar solution

The system integrates radar observations with satellites, lightning data, weather stations and meteorological models to provide a broader basis for analysis and interpretation. Integrated data can support real-time visualiation, storm-evolution tracking and very-short-range forecasting, helping to provide more context for monitoring and alerts.

Climatempo’s team of meteorologists and data specialists use this integrated picture to provide continuous monitoring and operational decision support to the state’s civil defense and emergency management teams.

Atmospheric signals can be turned into information to interpret weather, track its evolution, support alerts, and strengthen preparation and response to heavy rain, storms, strong winds and other extreme events. This can improve early warnings, emergency response and climate resilience for millions of residents in areas at risk.

Mitigation of climate risk

By combining robust infrastructure with local meteorological intelligence, the Radar RS system is expected to improve the accuracy and lead time of severe‑weather alerts, giving authorities more time to organize evacuations, protect critical assets and coordinate emergency response.

Over time, the state aims to reduce the human, social and economic costs of flooding and other extreme events, while sharing learnings that can benefit other regions facing similar climate risks.

The Radar RS project illustrates a broader shift in the role of weather information as continuous observation, multiple data sources, sophisticated interpretation, decision-support tools and integration into operational workflows become necessary to manage increasingly complex weather risks, with application across multiple sectors.