CM Energy is strengthening its engagement in the European offshore wind market through an ongoing integrated cable-lay installation for ASSO Subsea, an international subsea contractor that specializes in submarine cable installation, protection and repair.

The contract comprises an integrated package of cable-handling and associated marine equipment for a new vessel.

Engineering and manufacturing activities are progressing within CM Energy's own facilities across China, with elements of the project engaging the European supply chain.

In September 2026, CM Energy opened an office in Delft, the Netherlands, as its European business hub, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting the European offshore market through closer customer relationships and local industry engagement.

As investment in Europe's fixed-bottom offshore wind infrastructure continues, CM Energy intends to build on its current project activity and develop long-term relationships with vessel owners, offshore contractors and specialist suppliers across the region.