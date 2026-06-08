CM Energy Unveils Meridian Class Offshore Wind Support Vessel

Hong Kong-listed provider of offshore, marine and clean energy technologies CM Energy has unveiled the design of its Meridian Class commissioning and service operation vessel (CSOV).

The Meridian Class has been developed to meet growing demand for offshore support vessels, and is suitable for commissioning, operations, maintenance and major component exchange campaigns in the offshore wind sector.

Designed to North Sea standards, the vessel platform aims to provide offshore wind developers, owners and operators with a cost-effective option for operations and maintenance activities.

According to CM Energy, the vessel incorporates modern offshore accommodation standards, logistics solutions and a mission-focused layout intended to maximize operational uptime while reducing project costs.

The Meridian Class will be available with a range of propulsion options, including alternative-fuel configurations and a fully electric version, providing flexibility for owners and charterers seeking to meet sustainability targets and environmental requirements.

CM Energy said it will also offer flexible financing packages and commercial arrangements to support vessel acquisition and deployment across offshore wind markets.

“The Meridian Class has been developed with a clear objective: to provide the offshore wind sector with a safe, efficient, commercially attractive, and future-ready CSOV solution.

“By combining proven offshore principles with innovative design and flexible commercial models, we believe the Meridian Class will set a new benchmark for value and performance within the offshore wind support vessel market,” said Shi Wei, Assistant President/Director International of CM Energy.