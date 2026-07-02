CMA CGM Celebrates Naming NOTRE DAME, the Largest French-Flagged Containership

The CMA CGM Group celebrated the naming ceremony of the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME in Le Havre, the newest vessel in its fleet.

Measuring nearly 400 meters in length, 61 meters in width and with a capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs, the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is the largest containership operating under the French flag. It is also the largest LNG-powered containership in the world. Its liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion technology significantly reduces emissions of sulphur oxides, fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and CO₂ compared with conventional marine fuels.

The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is the first in a series of ten next-generation containerships that are larger, more efficient and will all be registered under the French flag.

Thanks to its LNG propulsion system, the vessel is part of a trajectory aimed at accelerating the energy transition of maritime transport while maintaining a high level of operational performance on the Group's main Asia-Europe trade lanes.

By 2028, CMA CGM's French-flagged fleet will increase from 30 to 40 vessels. To support this expansion, the Group will recruit 135 French seafarers.

The name NOTRE DAME pays tribute to one of the most iconic landmarks of France's cultural heritage. By carrying this name across the world's oceans, the vessel becomes an ambassador for French industrial, maritime and cultural excellence.

The naming ceremony, held in Le Havre, brought together numerous national and local personalities, including Édouard Philippe, Mayor of Le Havre, representatives of the maritime authorities, elected officials, economic partners, as well as the women and men who operate the vessel every day.

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