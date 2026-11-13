The third quarter of 2026 took place in a volatile economic environment, with persistent tensions in the Middle East impacting international trade and global supply chains. In this context, both shipping and logistics activities were affected by adjustments made to trade routes and transport networks.

Nevertheless, the global economy demonstrated relative resilience given the scale of the shock to energy prices, while international trade remained dynamic. The Group’s transported volumes increased by 5.5% compared with the third quarter of 2025, outperforming the market. This represents one of the strongest growth rates recorded in recent years. This growth was underpinned by three key drivers:

Restocking , as companies sought to build up inventories amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty;

, as companies sought to build up inventories amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty; Increased investment in AI-related infrastructure and data centres;

Strong momentum in clean technologies and electric vehicles, particularly in China, amid higher hydrocarbon prices.

The CMA CGM Group leveraged the complementary strengths of its shipping, logistics and terminal operations to offer customers integrated solutions across the entire supply chain. This strategy is underpinned by investments in port infrastructure, which are essential to expanding the Group’s capacity and strengthening its global network.

The Group also accelerated its transformation through innovation and artificial intelligence across all its businesses. MAIA, its agentic AI platform co-developed with Mistral AI, is being progressively rolled out to employees across its shipping, logistics and media businesses.

In France, the CMA CGM Group confirms its long-term commitment and contribution to the country's economic, maritime and logistics development. The Group supports 96,500 jobs, including 19,100 direct jobs and 77,400 jobs across the wider economy.

The Group has welcomed the first vessels in its new series of 24,000-TEU containerships, including the CMA CGM NOTRE DAME, CMA CGM PANTHEON and CMA CGM ORSAY, which are deployed on its flagship FAL service connecting Asia and Europe. These are the world's largest LNG-powered containerships operating under the French flag. CMA CGM also accelerated the energy transition in shipping through several major alternative fuel bunkering operations: bioethanol in Brazil, bio-LNG in Rotterdam and a world-record biomethanol bunkering operation in Shanghai.

CEVA Logistics expanded its international footprint through the acquisition of FedEx Supply Chain and initiated a simplification of its organizational structure under the leadership of Patrick Moebel, aimed at improving its efficiency and strengthening customer proximity

CMA CGM further developed its global terminal network, notably through Terminal 4 at the Port of Jeddah in partnership with Red Sea Gateway Terminal, and CMA Terminals' acquisition of a 49% stake in Nador Container Terminal in Morocco.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO strengthened its operations during the quarter, with a fleet of eight aircraft now operating under the CMA CGM AIR CARGO and Air Belgium brands, supported by hubs in France, Belgium and the United States.

CMA Media launched CMA Sport, while BFMTV maintained its position as France's leading news channel throughout the quarter.

Outlook

Demand for maritime transport benefited from a strong increase in volumes carried, a trend that is expected to continue over the coming months. Freight rates, which have been rising since the second quarter of 2026, are also supporting the growth of the business.

However, the outlook for the coming months remains uncertain. Tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt shipping routes and weigh on operating costs, while changes in trade policies will continue to influence international trade flows.

Against this backdrop, the CMA CGM Group maintains a prudent and responsive approach to management. Its presence across the entire logistics chain, the flexibility of its network and the strength of its balance sheet are major assets in order to cope with changes in its operating environment and provide long-term support to its customers.